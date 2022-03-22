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Mouthy Buddha 'METAVERSE' - The Power Is in Your Hands! [21.03.2022]
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67 views • March 22, 2022
Note: I cant UL here anymore after brighteon's last algorithm update Tuesday 22.03.2022. I have try many thinks now but nothing helps. Have send an email to their Support you can read it here: https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422
--
Now BIG problems with uploading and sharing on brighteon.com - Plz Help!
Tuesday 22.03.2022
Hi [email protected] and [email protected]
And Mike Adams, Founder, Brighteon.com
After your software algorithm update yesterday I can't upload 'normal' more.
I am 57 years old, IT nerd since computers and the Internet came out.
I have since programmed, made websites and I'm educated within
Cisco Networking Fundamentals CCNA among other things.
I read everything and understand it.
I been here on brighteon for about 2 years now and have never had
any problems with uploading and have never send an email to your
support, before now.
It's really sad because in preventing people in uploading videos.
I know the 'solution' but it is a pain in the ass and take a lot of time, like hours.
My channel: Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
Videos: 4297
Total Channel Views: 542,568
Total Channel Likes: 4,175
Total Subscriptions: 1,294
I have uploaded videos from all over the world and many diffrent sites and
I have never had any problems, before now.
The Error Message I now get since yesterday is:
-----------
Video bitrate is too low. Please upload video at least 300kps bitrate
Upload times vary based on video length, file size, internet speeds, etc.
To speed up the upload and conversion process, we recommend the following encoding types:
Note: Brighteon video transcoding does not support VFR (Variable Frame Rate) videos.
Video Container: MP4, MOV, WAV, FLV, WMV or AVI
Video Codec: H.264
Video Quality: Minimum 240p and 300kbps
Frame Rate: 23.976, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, or 60 FPS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 or 4:3 (Vertical variants allowed)
Audio Codec: AAC
Audio Channels: Stereo and/or 5.1 Surround
Video bitrate is too low. Please upload video at least 300kps bitrate
--------------------------
The solution you now give to all your subscribers are, that if a video wont upload,
they all have to change the Video 'bitrate' (and probally more).
I have done so since yesterday, it take a long time, but here this morning, a video
who I couldn't upload, i 'prossed' it through the 'Video bitrate converter' with the same
settings, it took about 40 min, and still it Would not be accepted :(
I know you understand what I'm telling you here.
I have no problems uploading with all other channels like Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Telegram,
brandnewtube.com, minds.com, vimeo.com and so on... Only here on brighteon.
Will this be the 'future' with brighteon or are you gonna fix this big problem for all your users?
Just as you wrote:
"Please share the word about Brighteon and encourage others to use the platform."
"To protect your freedom to speak and to help share critical knowledge with humanity in this desperate time when all humanity stands at risk of global nuclear war due to the insane criminal lunatics who are in charge of all our nations.
Be safe, post videos and share widely. Thank you"
mouthybuddha - 41531 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kr6A4QDCAOk2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mouthybuddha/
Your support is greatly appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.Com/user?U=5149972
Subscribestar: https://www.Subscribestar.Com/mouthy-buddha
--
Now BIG problems with uploading and sharing on brighteon.com - Plz Help!
Tuesday 22.03.2022
Hi [email protected] and [email protected]
And Mike Adams, Founder, Brighteon.com
After your software algorithm update yesterday I can't upload 'normal' more.
I am 57 years old, IT nerd since computers and the Internet came out.
I have since programmed, made websites and I'm educated within
Cisco Networking Fundamentals CCNA among other things.
I read everything and understand it.
I been here on brighteon for about 2 years now and have never had
any problems with uploading and have never send an email to your
support, before now.
It's really sad because in preventing people in uploading videos.
I know the 'solution' but it is a pain in the ass and take a lot of time, like hours.
My channel: Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
Videos: 4297
Total Channel Views: 542,568
Total Channel Likes: 4,175
Total Subscriptions: 1,294
I have uploaded videos from all over the world and many diffrent sites and
I have never had any problems, before now.
The Error Message I now get since yesterday is:
-----------
Video bitrate is too low. Please upload video at least 300kps bitrate
Upload times vary based on video length, file size, internet speeds, etc.
To speed up the upload and conversion process, we recommend the following encoding types:
Note: Brighteon video transcoding does not support VFR (Variable Frame Rate) videos.
Video Container: MP4, MOV, WAV, FLV, WMV or AVI
Video Codec: H.264
Video Quality: Minimum 240p and 300kbps
Frame Rate: 23.976, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, or 60 FPS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 or 4:3 (Vertical variants allowed)
Audio Codec: AAC
Audio Channels: Stereo and/or 5.1 Surround
Video bitrate is too low. Please upload video at least 300kps bitrate
--------------------------
The solution you now give to all your subscribers are, that if a video wont upload,
they all have to change the Video 'bitrate' (and probally more).
I have done so since yesterday, it take a long time, but here this morning, a video
who I couldn't upload, i 'prossed' it through the 'Video bitrate converter' with the same
settings, it took about 40 min, and still it Would not be accepted :(
I know you understand what I'm telling you here.
I have no problems uploading with all other channels like Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Telegram,
brandnewtube.com, minds.com, vimeo.com and so on... Only here on brighteon.
Will this be the 'future' with brighteon or are you gonna fix this big problem for all your users?
Just as you wrote:
"Please share the word about Brighteon and encourage others to use the platform."
"To protect your freedom to speak and to help share critical knowledge with humanity in this desperate time when all humanity stands at risk of global nuclear war due to the insane criminal lunatics who are in charge of all our nations.
Be safe, post videos and share widely. Thank you"
mouthybuddha - 41531 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kr6A4QDCAOk2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mouthybuddha/
Your support is greatly appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.Com/user?U=5149972
Subscribestar: https://www.Subscribestar.Com/mouthy-buddha
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