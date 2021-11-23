© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Good Samaritan and Your Salvation
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • November 23, 2021
Jesus was once asked what we must do to have eternal life. In response, Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan. Have you ever considered the implications of that short story, and how it relates to your salvation? It's not just a story about how God likes it when we're nice to people. It's an example of how we need to live our lives if we hope to be part of the kingdom of heaven. There is a powerful lesson in the parable of the Good Samaritan which is not being talked about in any church today. Will you listen to it?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.