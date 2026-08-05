PEREZ HILTON DEMONIC POSSESSION! - Celebrity Blogger Cuts Himself On TikTok Live

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the now viral livestream of celebrity blogger and insider Perez Hilton cutting himself hundreds of times in what he claimed was a "suicide attempt."





While the video is horrifying, many are pointing to demonic possession. Some are saying it was fake. Some are saying it was due to severe mental illness. Some are saying it's MK Ultra type programming as Fritz Springmeier spoke of, "suicide programming."





Perez Hilton had just in April claimed he found God following a long hospital stay for sepsis. He had begun posting regular videos of himself reading from the Bible. In the days leading up to his breakdown, he claimed demons were attacking him. He even shot a video a few hours before the attempt on his life of himself smiling and talking about the Bible. Then, suddenly on the evening of August 4th, 2026, he went live covered in hundreds of cuts, covered in blood in the nude in a completely deranged state.





Hilton whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr has 3 kids through surrogacy. He has also in recent days been apologetic for his degenerate behavior with celebrities over the years.





In this video, we talk about demon possession in Hollywood, strange suicides and what may have actually happened during the recording of his livestream.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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