EP 2708-8AM BREAKING: STATE AG's STALL FILING MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD LAWSUIT WITH SUPREME COURT   

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, his major Supreme Court case has been delayed, and he believes that it is purely for political reasons.
On Tuesday, Lindell told Steve Bannon that while state attorney generals claimed they would cosign the lawsuit, no filing had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lindell also told Bannon that details of the lawsuit would be revealed on Thanksgiving Day during a 96-hour telethon on his FrankSpeech website.
“We’re flying around the last couple of days and it’s been very chaotic,” Lindell told Bannon on Real America’s Voice.
“We do have a full copy of the complaint with any of the changes that they needed and we’re going to have a great update for you….This is historic. I’ve seen the complaint. It is epic,” he added.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19366
🚨Archive: The Pete Santilli Show Website: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19366
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews