Demons Want To Play "Lets Make A Deal"

Option 1

Jhn 14:1 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. Jhn 14:2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. Jhn 14:3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.Jesus tells us plainly that if we belong to Him at the moment of death He will be there to escort us to Heaven, it is absolute fact.