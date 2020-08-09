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Godspeak church will meet Sunday even tho the Marxist CA government said they can't
WGON
WGON
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5 views • August 09, 2020
MY OTHER PLATFORMS:
Youtube won't let me post videos or comment until Nov.6th due to my video on the missile hitting the Beirut warehouse. Since 2018 they have had me with zero subs and views. In other words, they put me down the memory hole. I think you can still watch all my old videos there but I can't post more. I will be posting on my other platforms listed below and my website now. I will not go back to Youtube.

Website: www.whatsgoingonnews.net
UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
Parler: https://parler.com/WGON
USA.LIFE: https://usa.life/WGONews
These are a Facebook type social media
I'm also on the new social media site called Parler look me up as WGON.

My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]

www.whatsgoingonnews.net


PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy