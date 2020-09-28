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THE SOLUTION TO GLOBAL WARMING
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11 views • September 28, 2020
Freeganism is a relatively new concept in today's society, but long before the term was coined, Jesus taught his disciples this same philosophy of living simply. A life without money is possible here and now, as well as in the physical kingdom of heaven (a utopia that will one day be a reality), and such a lifestyle will have a wonderful impact on the world. Most people see this as an extreme lifestyle, but being a freegan goes much deeper than bin raiding (dumpster diving). It's about sharing the planet equally and doing our best to treat it and each other with respect, for the good of all.
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