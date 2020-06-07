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Survivors Ch. 5 On the Road to Montana
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16 views • June 07, 2020
In Chapter 5 (On The Road To Montana), Irene's faith in her pastor, Vernon Billings, begins to falter, as she witnesses his growing un-Christian attitude and behaviour. But Irene has always been a follower; how can she stand up to her spiritual leader? She will need to make a difficult choice to determine where her own faith lies. Will she put her faith in her pastor, or in God?
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