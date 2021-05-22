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Army DISARMING Soldiers. A Marines Perspective
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110 views • May 22, 2021
The Army and the Navy also came out with woke recruitment commercials. Meanwhile, the Russians are coming out with badass recruitment commercials. We're so screwed. I used to think this shit was random , but as time goes on I feel it's more like a concerted effort by our enemies (foreign and domestic) to take us down. Is MK Ultra back again, sounds at such a convenient time for this to happen. In the army we only got weapons from Armory before going to range? Mind Control
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