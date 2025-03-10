BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Laith Marouf & Leila Hatoum Tour South Lebanon: Border Villages Shake Off the Dust of War
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
3 views • 1 month ago

3 days before the Zionist withdrawal, Leila & Laith tour South Lebanon starting from her mother’s home town of Arab Salim in the Apple Region, stoping at the Shaqra & Dobayh Castle, then blocked from visiting Mais al-Jabal by the Lebanese Army, and finally reaching Aitaroun. The two discuss wide ranging issues from the etymology of Arab Salim and Ur-Salim (Jerusalem), the “ceasefire” and Zionist withdrawal from the south, attacks on archaeological sites, care for pets in the war zone, demonstrations at the Beirut airport and much more.


Filmed on 15/2/2025

Producer: Hadi Hotait

iranukpalestinecanadaeugazalebanonwest banknasrallahal-aqsa flood
