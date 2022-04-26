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X22 Report A 04. 26. 22.
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486 views • April 26, 2022
Ep. 2760a - [CB]/[DS] Continually Show Their Hand, The [CB] Plan Exposed And Failed
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The [DS]/[CB] have showed the people their true intentions, they don't care about inflation, fuel prices, they are doing everything to bring us into the Great Reset, the people see it and reject it. The people are realizing that the fiat currency is crashing and they need to protect what they have.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS]/[CB] have showed the people their true intentions, they don't care about inflation, fuel prices, they are doing everything to bring us into the Great Reset, the people see it and reject it. The people are realizing that the fiat currency is crashing and they need to protect what they have.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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