FROM GLOBALIST TYRANNY TO A THRIVING ECONOMY with Cathrine Austin Fitts
For more FREE content like this, check out the Freedom Portal at the link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/

Catherine Austin Fitts, one of the most savvy and liberating financial minds of our era – and a star of THRIVE I – joins Foster for an epic exploration of what's driving our current economic problems, as well as our way out into a thriving world.

agenda 2030digital currencydigital id

