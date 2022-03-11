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Jussie Smollett is not suicidal & United States denies having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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21 views • March 11, 2022
Not even Auntie Kamala can keep Jussie Smollett out of jail. Jussie Smollett is not suicidal and he makes sure that the deep state and additionally know that after he is sentenced to prison. Russia also keeps immense pressure on the United States as it tries to expose the cabals' bioweapon labs that were found in Ukraine. Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg finally find it in their heart to allow people to make death and violence threats against Russian President Putin and also his russian troops. We talk about these stories and also more in this latest episode brought to you by some guy that you don't know but yet you trust him more than the main-stream media who has lied to you every day of your life.

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Credits:

"We have found your biological weapons!" Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwxl61-russia-demands-us-explain-biological-labs-in-ukraine-claims-facilities-sole.html

NYT REPORTER TELLS O’KEEFE HE “ABSOLUTELY” STANDS BY COMMENTS MADE ON UNDERCOVER VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ-tzrwgNFQ/

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Keywords
newsrussiasuiciderepublicanukrainebioweaponsunited-statesfacebook newsbiolabsjussie-smollett
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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