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Jussie Smollett is not suicidal & United States denies having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine
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21 views • March 11, 2022
Not even Auntie Kamala can keep Jussie Smollett out of jail. Jussie Smollett is not suicidal and he makes sure that the deep state and additionally know that after he is sentenced to prison. Russia also keeps immense pressure on the United States as it tries to expose the cabals' bioweapon labs that were found in Ukraine. Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg finally find it in their heart to allow people to make death and violence threats against Russian President Putin and also his russian troops. We talk about these stories and also more in this latest episode brought to you by some guy that you don't know but yet you trust him more than the main-stream media who has lied to you every day of your life.
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Credits:
"We have found your biological weapons!" Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwxl61-russia-demands-us-explain-biological-labs-in-ukraine-claims-facilities-sole.html
NYT REPORTER TELLS O’KEEFE HE “ABSOLUTELY” STANDS BY COMMENTS MADE ON UNDERCOVER VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ-tzrwgNFQ/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
DavidNinoRodriguez
https://t.me/ninoscorner
Election Wizard
https://t.me/electionwizard
Donna Brandenburg for Michigan Governor
https://t.me/Brandenburg4MI
CannCon
https://t.me/CannCon
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Flyover Conservatives
https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
"We have found your biological weapons!" Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwxl61-russia-demands-us-explain-biological-labs-in-ukraine-claims-facilities-sole.html
NYT REPORTER TELLS O’KEEFE HE “ABSOLUTELY” STANDS BY COMMENTS MADE ON UNDERCOVER VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ-tzrwgNFQ/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
DavidNinoRodriguez
https://t.me/ninoscorner
Election Wizard
https://t.me/electionwizard
Donna Brandenburg for Michigan Governor
https://t.me/Brandenburg4MI
CannCon
https://t.me/CannCon
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Flyover Conservatives
https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
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