Business case for shooting on a mobile phone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYKMdGFL0GQ

Case video for the company "Shah and Mat" (car rental, car rental). Demo video of the car. Advertising shooting on a smartphone. The video was filmed on the phone Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s

Video on YouTube "Respect that this was filmed on the phone. A7S-3 vs Smartphone" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcV2ypNAZfw Let's compare the quality.



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