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Some Truths You Probably Don't Really Want to Hear!
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63 views • May 12, 2021
Was Reincarnation Removed From the Bible?
Have you ever considered why the doctrine of reincarnation was not in the bible? Based on the Catholic church, doctrines are infallible teachings of the Church on matters of faith and morals and are connected to Dogmas. Dogmas are opinions believed to be true. Doctrines can develop over time as the Church comes to better understand them. It is said that even the Pope does not have the authority to change Doctrine.
https://elquanah.com/2019/09/02/was-reincarnation-removed-from-the-bible/
Have you ever considered why the doctrine of reincarnation was not in the bible? Based on the Catholic church, doctrines are infallible teachings of the Church on matters of faith and morals and are connected to Dogmas. Dogmas are opinions believed to be true. Doctrines can develop over time as the Church comes to better understand them. It is said that even the Pope does not have the authority to change Doctrine.
https://elquanah.com/2019/09/02/was-reincarnation-removed-from-the-bible/
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