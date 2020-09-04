Functional Medicine with James Maskell

Disrupting the state of healthcare and accelerating its future.James Maskell is a serial healthcare founder, innovating at the intersection of functional medicine and community.Projects include the Functional Forum : the world’s largest functional medicine conference, Evolution of Medicine : content and communities dedicated to transforming chronic disease care and Knew Health : an affordable alternative to health insurance for health conscious Amercians.He lectures and hosts internationally, and has been featured on TEDMED, Huffpost Live, Further Future, and TEDx. He serves as faculty for physician education on topics of practice management, group medical visits and health technology.He advises and accelerates startups focused on health creation.James started a company called FindFunctional. Your first stop with FindFunctional isn't with a doctor, but with a Health Advocate. All Health Advocates are functionally trained health coaches that will help you:- Rate your health and dig into the areas that are not working for you- Discover your unique triggers and physiology- Uncover your health timeline to start understanding where symptoms began- Most Importantly … stay accountable in making changes in your daily lifeWith James' program, you'll receive:- A 30-minute call with your Health Advocate- A masterclass to understand your unique triggers and physiology- A personalized food plan with 14 days of text support with your Health Advocate- AND a 14-day Functional Medicine deep dive where James brings on the top experts from across the world to educate you on your body and health creation.Because you are you, and James is a very generous person, he is going a step further for all HoneyColony Hive members. James and Find Functional are offering you an additional $50 off their Functional Medicine program. This means you can get all of the above, for only $49.Here is the code exclusive to our Hive: HONEYCOLONYFollow me on Twitter: www.twitter.com/maryamheneinPlease contribute to my Patreon page: www.patreon.com/MaryamHeneinVisit my website for valuable articles, products, and wisdom to maximize your health and well-being: www.honeycolony.comMaryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.