Richmond Va. 2nd Amendment 1/20/2020 Rally

The amazing, Richmond, Virginia, 2nd Amendment Rally interviews and images of January 20, 2020 show a peaceful assemblage of armed and respectful individuals of differing backgrounds and sex. However different, in one concept, they showed 100% agreement. Four individuals from central West Virginia heard the call of the Virginia Citizens Defense League and documented the rally. Please visit my website which has the most promising legal and lawful orders ever issued. After a five year legal battle that started in West Virginia, and permanent injunction, an arbitration order has been issued for every American man and woman. Visit the dedicated website www.hudok.info to learn what was accomplished for all Americans. It is a gift, without cost, and the deadline for opting into the contract that was secured via this Arbitration is February 10th. Yes, it is real. With no apologies, Phillip Hudok.