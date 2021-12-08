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Synthetic Biology: Are Xenobots Inside Covid-19 Vaccines?
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361 views • December 08, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, scientists recently achieved a breakthrough in the new field of synthetic biology. In early 2020, a team of University of Vermont scientists and Harvard University took stem cells from frog embryos and converted them into nano-sized living robots. The never-before-seen type of replication in organic robots created in a laboratory-derived from living cells could have revolutionary applications in the development of new medicines and vaccines.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have more on this Nephilim-science news story. Airdate 12/8/21
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have more on this Nephilim-science news story. Airdate 12/8/21
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