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SELF-PROGRAMMING & REPLICATING A.I TERMINATOR IT IS HERE
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179 views • May 14, 2022
Sources for video
Jay Tuck- It Will Kill Us -Ted Talk
A.I Quantum Computing- Ott TV
Everyone Must Know This- Anonymous
Darpa Military Robotics- LA MARGE
10 Best Military Robots- Incredible Facts
Darpa Skynet - The History Channel
Jay Tuck- It Will Kill Us -Ted Talk
A.I Quantum Computing- Ott TV
Everyone Must Know This- Anonymous
Darpa Military Robotics- LA MARGE
10 Best Military Robots- Incredible Facts
Darpa Skynet - The History Channel
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