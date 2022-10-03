Missive (for civilians and psinergists) medium form

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This is the fastest broad overview so you do not have to sit through listening to comms unless you want to. Nothing video wise is guaranteed to be here long unless a psinergist asks me to leave it. Thank you for your time and remember .. God is real. And He loves you. Amen.
lbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.401FC2D0-519E-4B59-8DD0-978A8F050802#8