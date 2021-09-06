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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 15) Sign-In America, Vendor Card, and Banking System Updates - Justice Anna Webinar
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92 views • September 06, 2021
We made a lot of progress, we've expanded the number of banks in the network. We are making progress in denominating currency into lawful money. That will help funding the vendor card infrastructure such as offices and computers. There will be an educational process going on with the Vendor Card such as where the money is coming from as prepaid credit. This money was extracted from our grand-grand parents in a fraudulent way, hence it's a prepaid credit to be paid back to the American people. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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