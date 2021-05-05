What are biggest secrets of Aghori Sadhus? Who are Aghoris?facebook.comhnglobalpressWho are #Aghoris?Aghoris are simple beings or beings who live with complete simplicity. Today, we have complicated religion to a very large extent. We perform rituals, ceremonies and practice techniques in a roundabout way to achieve health and wealth. But I tell you, religion is not meant just for health and wellness. Its main purpose is to help you break your negative mental patterns and achieve the ultimate. Health and wellness should only be a by-product. Aghoris directly work on breaking these patterns and simplifying religion. They don’t do things in a roundabout way.Aghoris are not dream sellers. Anybody who sells you a technique and asks you to go on practising it, assuring you that one day God will give you #enlightenment, is a dream seller. I always tell people to work with unclutching for just 10 days. If it works, it works, otherwise, forget about it. In 10 days itself, you will see a major breakthrough. When you experience the breakthrough, you are growing. If you tell an Aghori that God is all-powerful and if you pray to him he will come and bless you, he will simply laugh at you. Like I said, Aghoris are not dream sellers.The Nature of AghorisAghoris can often seem like nightmares. They are embodiments of Lord Shiva walking on the planet, trying to wake people up. If you are too attached to life, then even the very sight of an Aghori will frighten you. Today, I see how people have lost connection with simplicity. Everything is seen with perversion. Aghoris are a tradition who are straightforward and simple. They are the embodiment of simplicity. Their way of thinking is beautiful, simple, innocent and straightforward.The Attitude of an AghoriAn Aghori will directly work on his patterns. If an Aghori carries hatred towards something, he will eat what he hates. If he has any violence in him, he will learn to love that violence in order to let go of it. If he loves something and thinks it’s binding him, he will immediately throw it away. They don’t believe in gradual liberation by letting go of an object mentally but keeping it with them physically. They let go of everything they like and expose all their five senses to what they hate.#Nithyananda