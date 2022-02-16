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Kaleidoscope Project Part 02/ Making Random Color Glass Shader in Blender 3.1
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10 views • February 16, 2022
Tutorial 02 in Kaleidoscope Project
We are setting up one material to control all of our colored bits.
******************************
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We are also looking to hire more instructors,
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Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:12 Link to an earlier tutorial "Glass Shader" https://youtu.be/cKlMHWoKzC8
0:28 Shader Setup
3:44 Shader Complete, Full-Screen Shader Editor (take a snapshot)
3:49 Conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
We are setting up one material to control all of our colored bits.
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
We are also looking to hire more instructors,
to teach in-person classes at our location in Bay Area CA
Let us know if you feel you are a good fit. Our instructors
receive training both on-site and remotely.
******************************
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:12 Link to an earlier tutorial "Glass Shader" https://youtu.be/cKlMHWoKzC8
0:28 Shader Setup
3:44 Shader Complete, Full-Screen Shader Editor (take a snapshot)
3:49 Conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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