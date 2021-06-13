RENOWNED SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT! - COVID IS A SCAM! - DON'T GET THE JAB! - DO VIRUSES EXIST?

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. David Rasnick, PhD about the greatest scam ever perpetrated unto the masses globally. Covid.
In this interview, Dr. Rasnick explains how he's gone from research on HIV and AIDS as well as cancer and has been forced to come out of retirement to speak out against what we're currently seeing today with Covid19 as it becomes more and more clear that the virus doesn't even exist in isolation. Moreover, Dr. Rasnick breaks down his journey to realizing that pathogenic viruses likely don't exist and are being mistaken for exosomes.
Also, on the bacterial front, is there such thing as bad bacteria? Or is bacteria just at times in the wrong place?
Dr. Rasnick also goes into the poisonous vaccines being forced unto the public which he urges people not to get.
This is an extremely important exclusive interview that we urge everyone to share!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021