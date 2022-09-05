COVID HACKS YOUR BRAIN, ENSLAVEMENT THROUGH A.I. WITH KAREN KINGSTON

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This is the most shocking and horrifying news I have seen yet. We know about Graphine Oxide in the blood of the vaccinated. We know about the strange self assembling things in the blood of the vaccinated. We know they are using the tests to put Graphine Oxide and other nasties into your blood. We know 5G signals effect these things in your blood. Now put them all together to understand what horrors the future holds.