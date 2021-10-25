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My Magnetic Cornflakes Experiment 03 - Corn Slide - All on camera this time!
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991 views • October 25, 2021
Experiment 01 https://www.brighteon.com/78964db7-0a92-4958-98cf-7161a3140ab0
Experiment 02 https://www.brighteon.com/4425160e-7377-48a0-87a3-b2a2fe465069
This time I used a mortar and pestle as well as my blender and it's all on camera since one guy had a negative comment as I opened a box off camera and was terribly suspicious! Someone also mentioned that maybe the metal was coming off my 10 year old blender, but the blade is stainless steel, so I don't think so! It's not as if my video is unique, there are others out there of you care to search! I just wanted to focus on Cornflakes especially, since that is what I have been adding to my breakfast until now! Anyway, like it or not, this is my last cornflakes trial. The video cut out about 30 seconds before I finished, but you are not missing much!
I did send a message to Brighteon for Mike Adams to ask if he would do a lab experiment and microscope investigation!
See my previous videos and 4 links I provided there!
Experiment 02 https://www.brighteon.com/4425160e-7377-48a0-87a3-b2a2fe465069
This time I used a mortar and pestle as well as my blender and it's all on camera since one guy had a negative comment as I opened a box off camera and was terribly suspicious! Someone also mentioned that maybe the metal was coming off my 10 year old blender, but the blade is stainless steel, so I don't think so! It's not as if my video is unique, there are others out there of you care to search! I just wanted to focus on Cornflakes especially, since that is what I have been adding to my breakfast until now! Anyway, like it or not, this is my last cornflakes trial. The video cut out about 30 seconds before I finished, but you are not missing much!
I did send a message to Brighteon for Mike Adams to ask if he would do a lab experiment and microscope investigation!
See my previous videos and 4 links I provided there!
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