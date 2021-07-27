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HOW MANY MORE LIES BEFORE IT'S ONE TOO MANY - IS ANYBODY AWAKE YET?
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194 views • July 27, 2021
How many lies does it take to wake the people up?
Apparently, it takes a whole Bunch and then some.
Some will never wake up after they take the JAB as a mass DIE OFF will occur over the winter months.
There are just too many lies to focus on .... from the fake moon landing, the fake Twin Towers collapse, the fake Biden Presidency to this fake pandemic and on and on.
Everything we have ever known is nothing but a LIE.
Health Canada says this Vaccine has been Approved by the FDA .....this is a TOTAL LIE.
Only the Vaccinated are being admitted to Hospital.
Apparently, it takes a whole Bunch and then some.
Some will never wake up after they take the JAB as a mass DIE OFF will occur over the winter months.
There are just too many lies to focus on .... from the fake moon landing, the fake Twin Towers collapse, the fake Biden Presidency to this fake pandemic and on and on.
Everything we have ever known is nothing but a LIE.
Health Canada says this Vaccine has been Approved by the FDA .....this is a TOTAL LIE.
Only the Vaccinated are being admitted to Hospital.
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