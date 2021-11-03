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Nurses in Perth, Australia leave their uniforms outside parliament
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193 views • November 03, 2021
Nurses in Perth, Australia leave their uniforms outside parliament as they refuse to be injected with the experimental covid vaccine, and lose their jobs for it, don't ever let anyone tell you this "vaccine" was "for your health"
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