TRICKED: Totalitarian State and Martial Law Implemented to Deafening Applause By MAGAts and Red Hats
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
884 followers
197 views • 1 day ago

The narrative has flipped. Suddenly, Team Anarchy is the Liberal Left who are running around with guns and cameras, shooting tyranny, violence and enslavement, and Team America wears red caps and calls for martial law compliance and the Insurrection Act.



***** Sources for this video *****



Anarchapulco Bundle:

anarchapulco.com/bundle


Tezla Club:Tzla.club


Intro song: The ICE Gestapo – political satire rock opera song from Revolution 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ballW4ukRLg&list=RDballW4ukRLg&start_radio=1


ICE Clips 1 & 2:

https://x.com/Mason69Wild/status/2015158302817006071?s=20

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2015269649542152378?s=20


Bovino:

https://x.com/atrupar/status/2015141119395233835?s=20


Bovino and Noem Saying the Exact same things:

https://x.com/davidicke/status/2015310491707465748?s=20


Molly Ploofkins video (full clip) Deutschland:

https://x.com/Mollyploofkins/status/2012926780923896077?s=20


Team America Eiffel Tower:

https://youtu.be/hLn-6V6Ej9I


Ice Agent Database Comment:

https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/2014771499056402747?s=20


Alex Jones “Get You’re FKing Guns”

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/2015160505950700001?s=20


Erika Kirk Clip on ICE - Demonic

https://x.com/_TruthZone_/status/2014639057523867915?s=20


Elon: A little Piece of Greenland/Venezuela:

https://x.com/i/status/2014365692129169540


The Producers Nazi Song:

https://x.com/i/status/2014410202787787138


Trump on Massie, “He’s a loser”

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/2014629998536360289?s=20


Fuentes Selling Epstein Merch;

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2014561697587994745?s=20


Nick Fuentes Saying He is Not Straight Yet:

https://x.com/JadenPMcNeil/status/1841718797029331073?s=20



Keywords
trumptyrannyhenchmen
