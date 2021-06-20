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Preppin' (Rap Song - tribute to Mike Adams, the Health Ranger)
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220 views • June 20, 2021
CENSORED FROM YOUTUBE WITHIN HOURS! Rap Lyric Video. A tribute to Mike Adams, the Health Ranger Report!
preparing for the worst
but hoping for the best
when the bubble bursts
the collapse of the west
will really hurt
if you are not prepped
so try to avert
economic collapse
when fed reserve
notes are worthless
the banks won't insure
hyperinflation
Health Ranger Report
is the one who knows best
so do what he says
invest in assets
buy all the ammo you can
grow all your own medicine
only buy certified organic
or you could be eating human shit
the zombie movies are prophecies
cuz they're coming to feast
and they're looking for meat
drinking the fountains in the cities
so load up your crossbows and ar15s
time to be prepping
for the coming apocalypse
God is real
make sure you get right with Him
time to unleash
your dogs that detect the spike proteins
in the vaccines
nanobots activated by 5G
Wuhan Lab Virology
is a bioweapons factory
funded by Dr. Fauci
colluding with Communist Chinese
this is world war 3
civil and the revolutionary
all combined
in a clandestine
operation designed
to kill off mankind
false prophets emerge from behind
a screen that blinds the public scene
and they plant a seed
of obscenity
in back of your mind
mk ultra devised
to hypnotize
and tell you lies
push agendas to divide
only one who promises life
is Jesus Christ
these are Biblical times
Microsoft patent's align
with the number of the beast
known by the wise
without it can't sell or buy
right now is the time
to stock up on supplies
and setup your life
here on earth
and above the skies
time to be prepping
for the coming apocalypse
God is real
make sure you get right with Him
God's reserved
your place on high
spread the word
don't be shy
were here to serve
a purpose for Christ
don't follow the herd
He sacrificed
Follow the lamb of God
but don't be a sheep or asleep
be alert and keep all the people you meet informed of the truth
that this is a battle of good versus evil
the world is run by free masons and people
who worship the devil and sacrifice children
and dominate everyone else when they're hidden behind their positions
and money and bribe politicians
they can't win the mission
we are the comission
cuz truth always wins in the end
and God is the victor
cuz Jesus is risen.
preparing for the worst
but hoping for the best
when the bubble bursts
the collapse of the west
will really hurt
if you are not prepped
so try to avert
economic collapse
when fed reserve
notes are worthless
the banks won't insure
hyperinflation
Health Ranger Report
is the one who knows best
so do what he says
invest in assets
buy all the ammo you can
grow all your own medicine
only buy certified organic
or you could be eating human shit
the zombie movies are prophecies
cuz they're coming to feast
and they're looking for meat
drinking the fountains in the cities
so load up your crossbows and ar15s
time to be prepping
for the coming apocalypse
God is real
make sure you get right with Him
time to unleash
your dogs that detect the spike proteins
in the vaccines
nanobots activated by 5G
Wuhan Lab Virology
is a bioweapons factory
funded by Dr. Fauci
colluding with Communist Chinese
this is world war 3
civil and the revolutionary
all combined
in a clandestine
operation designed
to kill off mankind
false prophets emerge from behind
a screen that blinds the public scene
and they plant a seed
of obscenity
in back of your mind
mk ultra devised
to hypnotize
and tell you lies
push agendas to divide
only one who promises life
is Jesus Christ
these are Biblical times
Microsoft patent's align
with the number of the beast
known by the wise
without it can't sell or buy
right now is the time
to stock up on supplies
and setup your life
here on earth
and above the skies
time to be prepping
for the coming apocalypse
God is real
make sure you get right with Him
God's reserved
your place on high
spread the word
don't be shy
were here to serve
a purpose for Christ
don't follow the herd
He sacrificed
Follow the lamb of God
but don't be a sheep or asleep
be alert and keep all the people you meet informed of the truth
that this is a battle of good versus evil
the world is run by free masons and people
who worship the devil and sacrifice children
and dominate everyone else when they're hidden behind their positions
and money and bribe politicians
they can't win the mission
we are the comission
cuz truth always wins in the end
and God is the victor
cuz Jesus is risen.
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