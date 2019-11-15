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15Nov19 Full Show by Topic
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29 views • November 15, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 China sells autonomous killer drones into the Middle East
*00:13:43 Two tales of 2 deaths — which one did FOX & checkbook media spend all day on & why
*00:45:51 Massachusetts will confiscate your car if you have (banned) e-Cigs
*00:55:10 CPS tells parent: “Submit to me or you will never see your children again”
*01:03:39 Dana Gottesfeld joins to tell America about the “black site” (One of two CMU, Communications Management Unit, sites in the US) her whistleblower husband has been sent to, used to gag dissidents & whistleblowers
*01:19:22 Venice floods, Greta sails, millennial sues to intimidate $2.9TRILLION pension fund for not being green enough (he only has $57 in it)
*01:27:46 Senate holding hearing on self-driving car safety. Will they stop the experiments on public roads or stop local govt protecting our safety? Man can’t get rid of his incinerated Tesla
*01:45:40 Judge rules on Bride of ISIS returning to US, Lindsey Graham stops condemnation of Armenian genocide
*01:54:50 Roger Stone guilty on all counts
*00:00:00 China sells autonomous killer drones into the Middle East
*00:13:43 Two tales of 2 deaths — which one did FOX & checkbook media spend all day on & why
*00:45:51 Massachusetts will confiscate your car if you have (banned) e-Cigs
*00:55:10 CPS tells parent: “Submit to me or you will never see your children again”
*01:03:39 Dana Gottesfeld joins to tell America about the “black site” (One of two CMU, Communications Management Unit, sites in the US) her whistleblower husband has been sent to, used to gag dissidents & whistleblowers
*01:19:22 Venice floods, Greta sails, millennial sues to intimidate $2.9TRILLION pension fund for not being green enough (he only has $57 in it)
*01:27:46 Senate holding hearing on self-driving car safety. Will they stop the experiments on public roads or stop local govt protecting our safety? Man can’t get rid of his incinerated Tesla
*01:45:40 Judge rules on Bride of ISIS returning to US, Lindsey Graham stops condemnation of Armenian genocide
*01:54:50 Roger Stone guilty on all counts
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