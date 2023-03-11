GOP & Mark Levin To DESTROY Constitution: Grifters Get Rich As Globalists Plot To HIJACK CONVENTION

Stew Peters Show





March 10, 2023





An Article 5 constitutional convention is the dream of radical leftists and would be taken over by anti-Christian forces.

Evan Mulch from the John Birch Society is here to talk about the dangers of a new constitutional convention.

Talk radio host Mark Levin does not support State nullification of unconstitutional federal laws and edicts.

However, he does support the dangerous Article 5 constitutional convention and is paid to do so.

A balanced budget amendment would give the Marxists a legal mandate to raise taxes!

The States created the federal government, are sovereign entities, and have the right to push back against tyranny.

Mark Levin is not an honest person and doesn’t want the States to reign in the federal government because it conflicts with his strategy.

His strategy is for Americans to be ruled by a satanic totalitarian government.

Mark Meckler’s non profit tax documents show an exuberant amount of wealth.

However, he only spends a fraction of the money raised on his Article 5 cause.

Fake and false leaders want to nationalize the government and implement globalist policies.

Jeb Bush also wants a convention of the states and that is a giant red flag!

For more information on the John Birch Society go to http://JBS.org/Join

