Historic Grand Canyon Lodge Destroyed by Wildfire | North Rim Closed for 2025 Season
Description
A lightning-caused wildfire known as the Dragon Bravo Fire has destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of other structures on the North Rim. The fire has burned over 5,000 acres, forcing a full evacuation with no reported injuries. Due to ongoing fire risks, the North Rim will remain closed for the entire 2025 season. Watch this video for the latest updates on the wildfire, firefighting efforts, and park closures. Subscribe for continuous coverage on this and other wildfire events.
Hashtags
