One of the Actors Pretending to be Joe Biden was Caught Walking to His Car

Pirate Pete
Sep 27, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
alexlunaviewer channel
I could tell from the way he walked he was much younger... Its probably Jim Carrey.
The real Joe died...
Link to that video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fj6QplN1tZhu/
Link to Jim Carrey as Biden here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0x1bR9cUd0pm/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fGyEWg7xb0cu/
