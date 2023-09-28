Create New Account
One of the Actors Pretending to be Joe Biden was Caught Walking to His Car
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Pirate Pete


Sep 27, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

alexlunaviewer channel

I could tell from the way he walked he was much younger... Its probably Jim Carrey.

The real Joe died...

Link to that video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fj6QplN1tZhu/

Link to Jim Carrey as Biden here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0x1bR9cUd0pm/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fGyEWg7xb0cu/

presidentbidenactorpirate petewalking to his car

