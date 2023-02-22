Create New Account
It's all a myth to make money and keep us under control, says Reiner Fuellmich
The Prisoner
“Corona, the Covid-19 virus PLANDEMIC, food shortages, climate change, global warming… It’s all a MYTH invented by the oligarchs (billionaires) so they can make money and keep us under control.” “The founder of GreenPeace [Patrick Moore, PhD], who holds several degrees, one of them in biology… explained to us in great detail that climate change is a myth.” “This is all about money.” “Through the IPCC — Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — they are creating more money out of nothing for themselves simply by lying to people about climate change, which does not exist.” U.N. whistleblower, Calin Georgescu interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich.

This is from the 40-minute video titled "Secrets of the United Nations" which is posted here: https://rumble.com/v27ggd7-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

climate changecontrolagendasplandemicreiner fuellmich

