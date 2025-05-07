BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Russia-US contacts on TRACK toward REVIVAL, after having been in ABSOLUTE RUINS — Russian MFA spox
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
50 views • 4 days ago

❗️Russia-US contacts on TRACK TOWARDS REVIVAL, after having been in ABSOLUTE RUINS — Russian MFA spox

Relations between the two countries were "deliberately ruptured by the previous US administration" but now are "progressing along several tracks," Maria Zakharova emphasized.

More from Maria Z today: 

Maria Zakharova on India-Pakistan situation: Russia expresses concern over rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, calling for restraint and a peaceful, bilateral resolution.

❗️Russia is deeply concerned about the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan — MFA spox 

Moscow also calls on the parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation, Maria Zakharova added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
