❗️Russia-US contacts on TRACK toward REVIVAL, after having been in ABSOLUTE RUINS — Russian MFA spox

❗️Russia-US contacts on TRACK TOWARDS REVIVAL, after having been in ABSOLUTE RUINS — Russian MFA spox
Relations between the two countries were "deliberately ruptured by the previous US administration" but now are "progressing along several tracks," Maria Zakharova emphasized.
More from Maria Z today:
Maria Zakharova on India-Pakistan situation: Russia expresses concern over rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, calling for restraint and a peaceful, bilateral resolution.
❗️Russia is deeply concerned about the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan — MFA spox
Moscow also calls on the parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation, Maria Zakharova added.