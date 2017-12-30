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12/30/17 #Fireworks Blows Up The #WhiteRabbit Hole
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15 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/30/17 The Deep State is being dismantled and we are witnessing the take down of the Cabal as #Fireworks plays out over the holidays.
I will continue to provide news in real time as things unravel in the coming weeks.
To support You Are Free Tv:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
f you would like to support YAFTV with Crypto:
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Ether: 0x99B7E45d41F223bA4f1699F170575b770013b39d
Litecoin: LbGBCctkQCZj7tYQWGrLPjaFSKxwHqTHMr
Here are the important links to follow up on the research mentioned in my video:
https://www.steemit.com/@dakini5d
https://www.lizcrokin.com/
https://www.aim4truth.org
Thank you. LOVE
12/30/17 The Deep State is being dismantled and we are witnessing the take down of the Cabal as #Fireworks plays out over the holidays.
I will continue to provide news in real time as things unravel in the coming weeks.
To support You Are Free Tv:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
f you would like to support YAFTV with Crypto:
Bitcoin: 18dck6tw6Mym68v9bD79TXHVH8RYUXvmv
BCH: 1D15pBACvkHPEUfgUyXQHV5jA9iVtDzaP2
Ether: 0x99B7E45d41F223bA4f1699F170575b770013b39d
Litecoin: LbGBCctkQCZj7tYQWGrLPjaFSKxwHqTHMr
Here are the important links to follow up on the research mentioned in my video:
https://www.steemit.com/@dakini5d
https://www.lizcrokin.com/
https://www.aim4truth.org
Thank you. LOVE
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