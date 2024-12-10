Potential Impact of UFO Disclosure - Stephen Bassett Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Disclosure and Its Implications

• Steve discusses the potential impact of disclosure on public relations, suggesting that problematic aspects may stop while positive ones continue.

National Security Concerns and Paradigm Shift

• Steve explains that national security executives are concerned about the unknown unknowns that disclosure could bring.

• The discussion highlights the dilemma of whether to disclose ET presence to avoid a nuclear war or to maintain the status quo.

• Steve emphasizes that inaction on disclosure could lead to a nuclear war, making it a critical decision.

• The conversation touches on the idea that life is about making decisions with the most likely positive outcome, even if it involves risk.

Technological Concerns and Global Implications

• Alexander raises concerns about reverse engineering and sharing ET technology with other nations, particularly China.

• Steve argues that the US is not the only nation with crashed vehicles and that other countries like Russia and China may also have similar experiences.

• The discussion includes the idea that disclosure would be a global process, and all nations would eventually share their findings.





