Potential Impact of UFO Disclosure - Stephen Bassett Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Disclosure and Its Implications
• Steve discusses the potential impact of disclosure on public relations, suggesting that problematic aspects may stop while positive ones continue.
National Security Concerns and Paradigm Shift
• Steve explains that national security executives are concerned about the unknown unknowns that disclosure could bring.
• The discussion highlights the dilemma of whether to disclose ET presence to avoid a nuclear war or to maintain the status quo.
• Steve emphasizes that inaction on disclosure could lead to a nuclear war, making it a critical decision.
• The conversation touches on the idea that life is about making decisions with the most likely positive outcome, even if it involves risk.
Technological Concerns and Global Implications
• Alexander raises concerns about reverse engineering and sharing ET technology with other nations, particularly China.
• Steve argues that the US is not the only nation with crashed vehicles and that other countries like Russia and China may also have similar experiences.
• The discussion includes the idea that disclosure would be a global process, and all nations would eventually share their findings.
