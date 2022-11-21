CBDCs, FTX Saga, and Vaccine Passports - #122

As we continue our journey in "upside-down" world, there seems to be more exciting news coming out! Not only is the mainstream press covering for FTX, but they are also using the collapse to regulate cryptocurrency into oblivion for complete totalitarian control. Not only that, the good 'ole vaccine passports have picked up some momentum from the G20 Summit where Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates spoke to the largest countries in the world. In case you're wondering, yes, that is totally normal. Last, but definitely not least, is the expedited rollout of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). It appears the government is moving faster on implementing a 'Digital Dollar' amidst the collapse of the SEC's favorite child: FTX.



