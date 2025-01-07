President Putin celebrated Christmas at the Church of St. George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow - Orthodox Christmas Eve, Jan 6, 2025

“This bright, long-awaited holiday gives believers joy and hope, encourages good thoughts, deeds, and actions.”

A visibly moved President Putin celebrated Christmas at the Church of St. George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.

In his Christmas message he extended his heartfelt congratulations to Orthodox Christians and all citizens of Russia, emphasizing the Russian Orthodox Church’s vital role in uniting the people, preserving historical memory, and nurturing the nation’s spiritual heritage.

Putin also commended religious organizations for their contributions to strengthening families and shaping the values of Russia’s youth, reinforcing the foundations of Russian society.

Video from Christmas Eve, Jan 6th, 2025. This video is a little longer than the one I posted last night. Cynthia