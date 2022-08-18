Saving a million babies coming down the tubes now that Roe gates are open. Who raises them?

Once upon a time they simply cut off your hands to keep you from writing, and cut out your tongue to make an example out of the orators who said the wrong things. Writers and teachers have paid prices never paid by those who do not stand up to speak freely, write about freedoms, and to stand up for Truth when lies rule the day. Freedom has a cost, in these days it is censoring, canceling, ghosting, de-platforming, and cutting off all access to the places you might publish or be heard. If nothing else they will make you take the poison of the day to travel far away and share the things wii have to say. It has been this way for a few centuries, in different ways that those at the top control those working at the bottom en masse to make the world turn. What are you doing in these very important and exciting times? For more information on the opportunities to start intentional villages for the future, communities where communication freely and the unity of purpose will enable us to create peaceful enclaves where the next generation of once unwanted kids will know love and education, skills, mentoring, and honoring what they will bring to our future instead of rioting, looting, killing, stealing as if it hurts no one, and losing our humanity as so many addicts are doing. Wii, all the "I"s that can see what is going on and know they are here for a purpose, finally manifesting in action for millions who will thank you one day. Please consider helping a million babies from being in a house where no one wants them, cares for them, and worse creates an unhealthy angry victim as a human who will never be fully empowered or free but held captive by stupidity instead. I want the future to be brighter than what it has become. This is the future Wii were warned of manifesting as a child, in the scriptures, and virtually by all who could watch from an enlightened point of view. That means not burdened by the greed, the hate, the anger, the fear, the false love, or false worship of entities that cause exclusivity and death to all others, religious or not, who do not comply, such as the Taliban, ISIS, and other extremists, fundamentalist of all religions who kill those who question Why, in a world of believe this way or die. Our time to make these changes comes. Like it or not, soon you will be forced to choose between freedom and condemnation of those who do not comply with draconian tactics to stop freedoms I treasure. When this happens due to the Black Flags events, staged to get the public to move in herd fashion through the megaphone of global mass media. It works! Proganda moves the Sheople like marbles down a chute to deliver them where the stakeholders pay them to go. Soon the impact of Soro...s and the Gates of Hell open, the consequence being the loss of an empire who's time has come to fall. Ray Dalio and others, agree. Why don't you? https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/ Here is the link to 2 million words on how to be free using Salvage Mining, building, and creating your path to riches few can know from what you can do and know. Blessings to your days. https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/meet-miss-lilly-once-upon-i-time Meet Miss Lilly! Once upon I time Wii created songs w/ shows to inspire others to hunt & build w/ salvage long ago. Amazing that so many kids were not even born when I was first creating Tiny Texas Houses as a pattern for the future of an industry I felt would soon need grown. Much R&D has been done for you! WIBBLRY & WUB CHAPTERS If Wii were to create the villages some say it takes to raise great children... what will that entail? It starts w sustainable tiny houses grouped together so there is lots of ground to grow food on, to nurture & to care, for humans & other Beings to share. https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/if-wii-were-to-create-the-villages