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EPOCH TV | US State Department Has Dire Warning on Food Supply
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203 views • August 12, 2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

US State Department Has Dire Warning on Food Supply

🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes

🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/WeaponizationOfHunger_YT


The U.S. State Department has been warning of attacks on the global food system. It warns that nations are working to manufacture this and that the “weaponization of hunger” needs to be stopped. Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the risks during a speech at the United Nations Security Council. Afterward, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote “hunger and conflict are inextricably linked,” adding: “We must stop the weaponization of hunger, beginning with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its assault on the global food system. Failure to act now will have dire consequences.”


Meanwhile, last year, the director of the International Monetary Fund and the heads of several central banks met in Davos. They discussed the proposed future of currencies: Centralized Bank Digital Currencies. These are like cryptocurrencies without the privacy. They’re digital currencies where every transaction can be tracked and regulated by a central power. China already has one in place, and there’s a push for the world to follow, including at the Federal Reserve. We’ll speak about this with Thomas Hogan, senior fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, and the former chief economist for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs.


And, while they’re not in the headlines as much, the anti-woke boycotts are ongoing. Bud Light is still in free fall, and its parent company Anheuser-Busch is selling off beer brands. Disney is feeling the heat as well. After several big flops at the box office, its next big film, “Haunted Mansion,” has now flopped as well. It looks like woke policies have their consequences. We’ll speak about this with Jeffrey A. Tucker, senior economics columnist at The Epoch Times, and the founder and president of the Brownstone Institute.

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food supplyfood pricesepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
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