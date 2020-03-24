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Money Burning - Escape the Materialism Cult!
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36 views • March 24, 2020
'Money-Burning - Escape the Materialism Cult!!' challenges viewers to take some radical steps to escape the materialism trap caused by man's greed and obsession with money and materialism.
Are you trapped? Do you want to be free? This video reveals how your enslavement to the cult of materialism can end, the
moment you choose to quit your job, trusting God and exploring moneyless living as a genuine lifestyle alternative.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Are you trapped? Do you want to be free? This video reveals how your enslavement to the cult of materialism can end, the
moment you choose to quit your job, trusting God and exploring moneyless living as a genuine lifestyle alternative.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
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