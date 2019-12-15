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#3 Very Scary Edition - Body House Chronicles - True Original Horror Story - By UK Pet Shop Owner
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15 views • December 15, 2019
This is an original true horror story (I'm assuming it's true) from a small business owner running a pet shop in the UK. I found it on Reddit.
This scary story is reproduced here under The Fair Use Act:
https://fairuse.stanford.edu/overview/fair-use/what-is-fair-use/
I've tried to capture the spirit of the story. It's disturbing and perplexing to say the least.
This story is being reproduced here under the Fair Use law.
Fair Use law: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
Thank you for your interest in The Body House and...
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover from Dyann here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@TheBodyHouse1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Connect and Join the NEW counterculture - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
This scary story is reproduced here under The Fair Use Act:
https://fairuse.stanford.edu/overview/fair-use/what-is-fair-use/
I've tried to capture the spirit of the story. It's disturbing and perplexing to say the least.
This story is being reproduced here under the Fair Use law.
Fair Use law: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
Thank you for your interest in The Body House and...
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover from Dyann here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@TheBodyHouse1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Connect and Join the NEW counterculture - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
Keywords
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