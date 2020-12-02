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Nanoparticles Polluting Vaccines -Italian researchers Stefano Montanari & Antonietta Gatti
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174 views • December 02, 2020
Two Italian researchers have found nanoparticles are polluting almost all vaccines. The small size of these particles allow them to enter our cells and have a permanent inflammatory effect. Mrs Gatti was about to testify in parliament inquiry on vaccine damages of Italian military courses but both researches have been raided by police and all their material has been taken away
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