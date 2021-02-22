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Dem SCORN Small Businesses, Science PRE-EMPTS The EVIDENCE: Breaking On The Daily #74
KelKidman
KelKidman
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52 views • February 22, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/jDOzQ
https://archive.vn/PBHi6
https://archive.vn/zaWcf
https://archive.vn/eKUQm

Timestamps:
0:00 Dem drops the mask, scorns small business
8:30 NYC pre-empts the evidence, promotes double masking
14:18 China diverts from their genocide using Texas weather
19:24 Australia promotes terrible social media law
25:24 Outro



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#Democrats #SmallBusiness #DoubleMask





For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsrantconservativenew yorkmedianycminimum wageandrew cuomocommentarylibertariansmall businesscoronaviruscovid19covidbreaking on the dailydouble masking15 dollars an hour
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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