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Navy Rejects Captain’s Plea to Evacuate Virus-Ravaged Carrier!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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72 views • April 01, 2020
The captain of a nuclear aircraft carrier with more than 100 sailors infected with the coronavirus pleaded Monday with U.S. Navy officials for resources to allow isolation of his entire crew and avoid possible deaths in a situation he described as quickly deteriorating.
The unusual plea from Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, came in a letter obtained exclusively by The Chronicle and confirmed by a senior officer on board the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which has been docked in Guam following a COVID-19 outbreak among the crew of more than 4,000 less than a week ago.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”
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zgoldenreportnavy rejects evacuationcaptains plea rejectedcovid19 infects carrieraircraft carrier infectedevacuate covid19 carriernavy rejects pleainfected navy carrier
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