Revelation #17

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And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)
Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #Christ Appeared in the Old Testament. Translation is Still in the works. There will be total of 56 lessons in the end. Please take the time to read and share. #ChristAppearedintheOldTestament #Maranatha #GodBlessYou
English - https://rb.gy/m3njff
Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m
#KJV #kingjamesbible #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #Tribulation #SecondAdvent #secondcoming #MillennialKingdom #JesusChrist #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #Dispensationalism #2022 #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist #Maranatha #Truth #Word #of #prophecy
#JesusisComing #BibleBeliever #LastDays #Revelation