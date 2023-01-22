Create New Account
P.2 (alt. url) Who is the Covid buffoon: Novak Djokovic or Ben O'Shea? Sunday Times makes a fool of itself yet again MVI_9597-9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/40ca4a62-59ee-4087-bde4-66d6025477fe


 P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fe4e3daf-e148-4ba4-85b5-e7d8d3eec5a5

Journalist Ben O’Shea, fill-in for Ben Harvey’s regular column, makes a fool of himself on page 28 of the Sunday Times January 1st 2023 edition, by portraying Novak Djokovic as a buffoon due to his expulsion from Australia a year ago for not being Covid-19 vaccinated. Sadly, the benighted O’Shea doesn’t appear to realise that he has exposed himself as the buffoon, and as the donkey he labels Djokovic as. More trash from the Sunday Times.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Ben O’Shea, John Flint, and others in this series of videos. Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

Keywords
current eventspoliticshuman rightsvaccine mandatesfreedom of choicecoercionscott morrisonlockdownsnuremberg codecovid-19 vaccinationssunday timesaustralian opennovak djokovichuman rights abrogationstennis politicsben osheamedical freedoms

