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Solved! The 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel - Part 3. The First 7 Weeks.
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1 view • May 04, 2022
This discussion focuses on the first 7 Weeks of years of Daniel 9. We start by investigating the 70 Years that Daniel references and exactly how long the Babylonian exile truly was. God's reputation is at stake if this is not understood correctly. Next, we investigate the start and end of the 7 Weeks of years. I'm quite sure you have never realized who actually gave the decree that started the countdown and how essential this information is to the entire reason the prophecy was given in the first place.
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